John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Mumbai Saga' team optimistic about theatrical release of film

Image Source : TWITTER/@THEJOHNABRAHAM John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga

Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are optimistic that viewers will enjoy their upcoming movie "Mumbai Saga" on cinema screens as it makes for a great theatrical experience. The action-crime drama, which shows the changing face of the city during the 1980s and '90s, was initially supposed to bow out in June last year, but after cinema halls were shut during the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, there were reports that the film may opt for a digital release.

However, earlier this week, the makers announced that "Mumbai Saga" will release in theatres on March 19.

Hashmi, who plays the role of a cop in the film, said 2020 was a testing year for the film industry and the decision to release the film theatrically will set a precedent for all the upcoming movies.

"2020 was a testing year for the industry, it is a brave step by Bhushan Kumar. The release of 'Mumbai Saga' will set the precedent for all the films that will be releasing this year. I hope the film does good business which will help instill confidence in the industry," the actor told reporters at the trailer launch of the film here at a multiplex.

He urged his fans to buy tickets and relive the theatre experience after a year.

Abraham, who plays a gangster in the film, said even though it is a big risk the team is hopeful that people will come to cinema halls.

"It is important to maintain the protocol and everything is being followed. This is a big screen experience and not all films can release on OTT platform. I respect the platforms. But a Sanjay Gupta film is meant for the big screen," the actor said.

Gupta added that he is thankful to his producers for giving a go ahead for releasing the film in theatres.

"Somebody had to take the first step and my producer was willing to do it. We are confident about our film and our audience who will come to theatre. No where we have heard theatres are hot bed (for coronavirus cases). We have to come back to normalcy," he added.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said the final decision regarding the theatrical release of the film was taken after the cast saw the movie.

"It was a hard step and we were confused whether we release in theatres (or not). After John, Emraan and all of us saw the film, we felt it should release on the big screen," he said.

The film is set to clash at the box office with Arjun Kapoor-starrer "Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar".

Kumar said due to the clash the business will be divided but producers and cinema owners are taking it positively as everyone wants the audience to arrive in theatres.

"Mumbai Saga" also features actors Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte.

The film is backed by Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta of White Feather Films and Sangeeta Ahir.