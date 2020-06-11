Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga shoot to resume next month in Hyderabad

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama Mumbai Saga is all set to resume shoot post lockdown. It will be the first film to begin shooting after the lockdown was imposed due to escalating coronavirus pandemic. Starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the film has already completed 90 percent of the shoot before the shooting was stopped. Now, the shoot will resume next month in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for 12 days.

During the lockdown, Sanjay Gupta and the team were working on the post-production of the film. trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "Post #COVID19 pandemic, #SanjayGupta will be amongst the first #Mumbai-based film-makers to commence shoot of his forthcoming film #MumbaiSaga... Mid-July onwards at #RamojiFilmCity in #Hyderabad... Stars #JohnAbraham and #EmraanHashmi together for the first time... Glimpses..."

Talking about the film, Sanjay Gupta said, "Our post-production has been going on in full swing, and my team is already preparing to shoot the remaining portions. The only thing my company is going to do is complete the pending shooting, for which we will head to Ramoji Film City. We have got work on two sets. We will put up those two sets, and there will be nobody coming from outside those gates."

"The people we take from here will be a limited number. This will ensure a sense of security which was not probable in Mumbai, where you have got people coming from different parts of the city, and even with all necessary precautions taken, one can’t be 100% sure of being safe. It is not a risk I would like my cast and senior technicians to face." he added.

You can only do so much with the styling of your star.

What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE.

Which our man John has no shortage of. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020

Mumbai Saga is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film is scheduled to release on June 19. It is a multi-starrer project and boasts of names that include Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjeraker, Jacie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar. John will be seen essaying the role of an underworld don in the film. He had previously played the role of gangster Manya Surve in Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout At Wadala.

