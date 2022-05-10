John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns gets new release date, to clash with Thank God

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOHIT11481 Ek Villain Returns will release on July 29

Highlights Ek Villain returns also stars Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani

Ek Villain returns is a sequel to director Mohit Suri’s 2014 thriller Ek Villain

Ek Villain Returns is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and T-Series

Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Tuesday announced that his upcoming thriller "Ek Villain Returns", featuring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor, will now hit the screens on July 29.

The film, a sequel to Suri’s 2014 thriller "Ek Villain", was earlier scheduled to be released on July 8.

Read: The Kashmir Files banned in Singapore: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri in Twitter spat with Tharoor

"Ek Villain Returns" will now clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-led slice-of-life comedy "Thank God".

Suri took to Twitter and and shared a teaser poster, with the caption, "#EkVillainReturns gets a new release date, 29th July 2022".

Read: Why 'Bollywood can't afford' Mahesh Babu? Tollywood actor charges THIS whopping amount per film

Incidentally, Malhotra had starred in “Ek Villain" along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.



Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the sequel also stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.