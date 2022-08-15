John Abraham announces new film Tariq on Independence Day; know release date & other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHN ABRAHAM John Abraham

John Abraham who was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns has announced his new film on the occasion of Independence Day. The film is titled Tariq. The actor apart from starring in the film will also be co-producing it. The film will be released next year on the occasion of Independence Day. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared the update with his fans. Sharing the first poster of his next project, John wrote, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August, 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Directed by #ArunGopalan, Produced by @thejohnabraham, @sandeep_leyzell and @shobhnayadav. Written by @writish1 and #LalitMarathe (sic)."

Take a look:

Fans reactions

In no time, netizens bombarded John's post with exciting messages in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Wow ! So excited. happy independence day John." Another said, "Already getting that Madras Cafe vibe." A fan also wrote, " All the best."

John Abraham's upcoming projects

John Abraham was recently seen in EK Villain Returns, which was released in theatres on July 29. The film marks the first collaboration of actors John, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms.

Meanwhile, his debut Malayalam production 'Mike' has got a release date. The actor took to Instagram and shared that trailer of 'Mike' and that it will be out in theatres on August 19 this year.

Also read: Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar to return as Jagdishwar Mishra, film to go on floors next year? Here's what we know

Apart from this, he has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. John will also be seen in Tehran opposite Manushi Chhillar. Inspired by true events, the action thriller marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan sends audio message to Raju Srivastava for speedy recovery: 'It's enough Raju. Rise up..'

Latest Bollywood News