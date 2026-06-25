Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya replaces Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur The Movie, fans react

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated teaser of Mirzapur The Movie was released on Thursday, June 25, and within no time, it became the talk of the internet, with fans decoding and discussing it online. The teaser features Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya returning in an action-packed avatar.

Despite this, fans also noticed a major casting change in Mirzapur The Movie, with Jitendra Kumar, best known as Jeetu Bhaiya and Panchayat's Sachiv Ji, stepping into the role of Bablu Pandit, the younger brother of Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit. The character was earlier played by Vikrant Massey in the original series. Let’s see how fans are reacting to it.

Fans react to Jitendra Kumar playing role of Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur The Movie

Social media users and fans of the Mirzapur franchise took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the casting change. While some users appreciated Jitendra Kumar's brief glimpse as Bablu Pandit in the teaser, others said they missed Vikrant Massey in the role.

One user wrote, "Vikrant Massey is dearly missed in Mirzapur The Movie teaser! Jitendra Kumar is a brilliant actor & shown mettle in different roles but this role isn't suitable with his image. @FarOutAkhtar." Another added, "Superb trailer but we missed @VikrantMassey #MirzapurTheMovie".

See more X reactions below:

Mirzapur: The Movie release date

Notably, Mirzapur: The Movie will be released on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu languages. The makers also shared the first-look posters of the cast on June 24, 2026, giving fans a glimpse of the film.

Mirzapur The Movie: Cast

The crime drama film features several cast members from the original series, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi (Munna Bhaiya), Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, Sheeba Chaddha as Beena Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta.

The new additions in the star cast of Mirzapur The Movie include Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar (replacing Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit), Sonal Chauhan, and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie teaser out: Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, Munna Bhaiya unleash mayhem in action-packed promo