Jim Sarbh, Zoya Hussain spark dating buzz at The Odyssey premiere; did you know they starred in Cold Mess?

New Delhi:

Actors Jim Sarbh, 38, and Zoya Hussain, 35, have sparked fresh buzz around their rumoured relationship after making what is believed to be their first joint red carpet appearance at the premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai over the weekend.

Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain's joint appearance spark dating buzz

Dressed in coordinated black ensembles, the duo posed together in a rare public outing while standing close to each other and holding each other’s gaze. This reignited speculation about their relationship that has circulated for the past few years.

While neither Jim nor Zoya has publicly confirmed that they are dating, their latest appearance has once again put the spotlight on their rumoured romance.

Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain's relationship timeline

Their association dates back to 2018 when they first collaborated on singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad's popular music video, Cold Mess. The on-screen chemistry between the two drew attention, and they reunited the following year for another music video, Into the Night, released in 2019.

Beyond music videos, the pair also worked together on the YouTube series Crew Cut, which explored the lives and contributions of professionals working behind the scenes on film sets. Their repeated collaborations and visible camaraderie gradually fuelled speculation about a relationship, although both maintained silence on the matter.

Dating rumours gained momentum in 2022, with social media discussions and fan speculation suggesting the two were a couple. A Reddit thread claiming that Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain were "very much together" further added to the chatter, though neither actor responded publicly.

‘It's personal’: Zoya on dating rumours

In 2024, Zoya briefly addressed the speculation during an interview. When asked about her dating life, the actor chose to keep the conversation private. "It's personal. It's my personal life. I'm not aware of what's written about me, so I don't know what to say. It's true that Jim and I are very good friends. It's also true that we're very close," she told News18. Asked to reveal one quality she had discovered about Jim, Zoya responded with a smile, saying, "He's a very good cook."

Her comments neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, but acknowledged the close bond the two share.

On Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain's work fronts

On the professional front, Jim Sarbh continues to be recognised for acclaimed performances across films like Padmaavat, Neerja, Sanju, streaming series and theatre, with recent projects including Made in India: The Titan Story and Inspector Zende.

Zoya Hussain is an Indian actress and writer who was last seen in the 2025 action thriller Ground Zero, following her role opposite Manoj Bajpayee in Bhaiyya Ji. She made her feature film debut in the acclaimed sports drama Mukkabaaz in 2017.

Also read: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey receives an 'A' certificate from CBFC without any cuts ahead of India release