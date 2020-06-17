Jiah Khan's mother slams Bollywood on Sushant's death: Bullying is also kind of killing somebody

Image Source : JIAH_KHAN_PAGE/ INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Late actor Jiah Khan's mother offered her condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput's family, who passed away on June 14, at his Bandra residence, Mumbai. Expressing her grief, Rabia Khan called Sushant's suicide "heartbreaking". She said that bullying has to be stopped in Bollywood and industry needs to change.

In a video on Spotboye, Rabia can be seen saying, “My condolences to Sushant Singh’s family. It is very heartbreaking, it is not a joke. Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying. And I have to say bullying is also kind of killing somebody.”

For the unversed, Jiah was found hanging in at her Mumbai residence in 2013. Actor Sooraj Pancholi was booked for abetment of suicide (Section 306 of IPC) as the duo was reportedly dating back then. After CBI investigation, the agency upheld the Mumbai police’s original finding that Jiah’s death was indeed “suicidal in nature”.

On Sunday, June 14, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence. The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Police say Sushant showed symptoms of clinical depression and was also not getting support from Bollywood.

On Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too.”

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

Since then, Sushant's well-wishers and fans have been lambasting Bollywood for not supporting the actor when he was in need and now tweeting when he ended his life.

