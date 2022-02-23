Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Jhund Trailer OUT: Amitabh Bachchan aka Vijay is all set with his football team. Are you?

The official trailer of much-awaited megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' was released by the makers on Wednesday. Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the trailer gives a special glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad and their vital journey. This interesting journey brought to life by Big B and director Nagraj Manjule will arrive in cinemas on 4th March 2022. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a never seen before avatar of a coach motivating the kids and bringing a positive influence in their life. Taking to Instagram earlier today, the actor announced, "Aayi yeh toli hai, haath milake ek hi cheez boli hai. Aaj aayega trailer, bas rehna taiyaar aap!"

Have a look at the trailer here:

A few days back, Big B shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Meri team taiyaar hai aur aap? Aa rahe hain hum, #Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Speaking about Big B, apart from Jhund, he has a number of projects in the pipeline including Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, he will also be seen in 'Goodbye,' 'Uunchai', 'Mayday', and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern'.