Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' arrives in theaters on March 4

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on Wednesday that his new film Jhund will release in theatres on March 4. The film is directed by Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule. "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai. #Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you." Big B shared on his verified social media accounts.

He also shared a new poster of the film, wherein he's seen holding a ball in his hand. 'Jhund nahi, team kahiye' is written as the tagline on the poster. Take a look:

"AMITABH BACHCHAN: 'JHUND' ARRIVES ON 4 MARCH 2022... #Jhund - #AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director #NagrajManjule's first collaboration - to release in *cinemas* on 4 March 2022." trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Instagram.

The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama "Fandry".

Big B essays a role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in the upcoming sports drama. The film narrates the story of a professor who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life. "Jhund" was first announced to open in cinemas in 2020 and then later in June 2021, but was pushed both the times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Not just 'Jhund', but Big B has an interesting and diverse lineup of films ahead. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project 'Brahmastra' which has been in the making for over 6 years. It has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, besides Big B and will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

He also has 'Uunchai', 'Mayday', 'Good Bye' and the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.