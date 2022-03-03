Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date OUT: Ranveer Singh introduces himself as 'akhe India ka number 1 hero'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ RANVEER SINGH Jayeshbhai Jordaar to release on May 13

After enthralling his fans with Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83', Ranveer Singh is returning to the big screens with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Taking to his social media handle, Ranveer dropped a super fun video to announce the film's release date. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie will hit the theatres on May 13. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May." For the unversed, Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey.

In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati businessman. Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat.

Boman Irani has been roped into play the character of Ranveer Singh's father in the upcoming film. Talking about the film, Irani said that the script is "rare" and that it's a 'moving story.' "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story. For me, Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for and talent like him comes once in many, many years. He has written something exceptionally thought provoking that delivers a powerful message in the most entertaining and humorous manner," Boman said.

Reportedly, the film touches upon the subject of equal rights for men and women in society. 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in his debut film Band Baja Baraat.

Apart from this, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Anniyan remake.