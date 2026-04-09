Jaya Bachchan birthday: Throwback to her timeless wedding photo with Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi:

Veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 78th birthday on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Over her illustrious acting career, she has featured in several hit films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more. For the unversed, she married legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 at a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, in 1974, and their son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976.

A rare wedding photo of Jaya Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced on social media to mark the actress’ 78th birthday. Read on for more details.

A look at Jaya Bachchan's timeless wedding photo with Amitabh Bachchan

The wedding picture was first shared by Big B in 2020 on their 47th wedding anniversary. He captioned the picture with a heartfelt note, reflecting on their wedding. While sharing a collage of photos from the ceremony, the Sholay actor wrote, "47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! ad decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don't go .. So .. I obeyed .. !! (sic)." Take a look below:

Abhishek Bachchan's tribute to Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan on their 50th anniversary

On the occasion of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan’s 50th wedding anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan paid tribute to his parents by sharing a carousel post on Instagram. The post features heartfelt moments of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan together.

He captioned the post as, "Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit….But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa! (sic)."

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