Jawan new poster out: Shah Rukh Khan’s countdown for the film begins

Shah Rukh Khan has unquestionably cemented his name in film history forever through his contribution to cinema over the years. Over the last three decades, he has meticulously built up an unshakable foundation as the King of Romance with blockbuster after blockbuster in the genre. However, making a definitive decision to embrace the action genre and never look back came ahead of his latest release Pathaan. A certified blockbuster, the movie made it clear that Khan is here to stay in his new avatar.

The anticipation surrounding Jawan has been building for months and this poster serves as the ultimate countdown for the big release. With a month left, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and shared a new poster from the film along with a message from the film. He wrote in the caption, Main acha hoon ya bura hoon…30 days to find out. Ready AH? #1 monthToJawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

In the poster, a bald Shah Rukh Khan is seen holding a gun while another version of his character, covered in bandages was seen in the background.

Directed by Atlee, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra among others. The upcoming action thriller will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 7.

Recently, the makers released the first track titled Zinda Banda from the film. The track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Irshad Kamil.

