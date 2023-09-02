Jawan advance booking Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sells over 2 lakh tickets, film to see blockbuster opening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's collaboration is the most-awaited one this year. Jawan is gearing up for its release on September 7. Ahead of its release, the makers opened their advance booking for India and the film is heading to a blockbuster opening given the number of tickets sold.

According to early estimates, Jawan sold as many as 2,55,153 tickets for the Hindi 2D screen on Friday. The IMAX Hindi screen witnesses 11,261 advance ticket bookings. The Hindi version has already minted Rs 1.12 crore in Delhi-NCR. The Tamil version sold fewer tickets as compared to the Hindi and stands at 3,754. The film further sold 1008 tickets in the Telugu version. Jawan sold 2,71,176 tickets in total during Day 1 of its advance booking.

Over 1 lakh Jawan tickets sold for September 7

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the number of tickets sold by Jawan for its first-day show at all national chains. According to the data shared by Adarsh, Shah Rukh Khan starrer sold 1,15,200 tickets in PVR and INOX and 23,100 in Cinepolis. For September 7, a total of 138,300 tickets have been sold already.

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Atlee, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides, it also marks the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee and also stars Priyamani, Sanaya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

The film created a massive buzz on social media during its trailer release in India. Moreover, SRK got a special shoutout as Burj Khalifa lit up with Jawan's trailer on Thursday. The star attended the event with director Atlee. The makers have earlier teased SRK fans by releasing the film's songs—Zinda Banda, Chaleya, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

