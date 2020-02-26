Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Shanaya are 'ready to dive' into Sanjay Kapoor's birthday cake in this old photo

Sanjay Kapoor's throwback birthday photo has melted netizens' hearts

Sanjay Kapoor walked down the memory lane and shared a heart-melting photo on Instagram. Posting a throwback photo of his birthday celebration with family, Sanjay captioned it with all hearts. The old photo featured him cutting the cake while his daughter Shanaya and nieces Janhvi and Khushi help him out. Or, you can say, they have hijacked Sanjay's birthday cake.

As soon as the photo surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't stop themselves from dropping comments. Instagram users can't have enough of the cuteness of three musketeers. Shanaya Kapoor also commented on Khushi's expression. ''@khushi05k ur ready to dive into the cake,'' she wrote. ''How cute love the throwback pics.. they are priceless,'' commented a fan. ''Beautiful fam,'' wrote another fan.

Sanjay Kapoor often shares photos and videos of daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor.

The actor recently appeared in Academy Award winner Guneet Monga's short film anthology Zindagi InShort, which addresses marital rape. Sanjay said that his character was a morally tricky one and that intrigued him to be a part of the story.

“Although I played a husband in the short film, this was a very different husband that I played. Morally, it was a very tricky character. Set in a small town, it is the story of a couple and the involvement of a third person between them. The story addresses the topic of marital rape, and it is quite a prevalent matter in the world. We tend to think that people who are living in small towns are simple, unless you get into a macro-observation level, you never know what is happening inside a family. Our story in the film is of one such couple that looks perfect from the outside, but inside there is darkness that gets unveiled in the film,” Kapoor told IANS.