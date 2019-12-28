Janhvi Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes photos as she wraps Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor wraps Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and the actress took to Instagram to announce it. Sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set, she wrote a heartfelt note. "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it,'' the caption read.

For the unversed, Janhvi will be seen in the titular role of former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena.

The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Janhvi's father and Angad Bedi as her brother. Gunjan Saxena has been shot in Lucknow and Georgia.

Gunjan Saxena along with lieutenant Srividya Rajan flew into the combat zone during 1999 Kargil War and evacuated injured soldiers. She was later honoured with Shaurya Chakra.

On the real Kargil Girl Gunjan Saxena's birthday this year, Janhvi Kapoor wrote a heartfelt for the former Air Force pilot. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country. You’re an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too."

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.