Janhvi Kapoor BF Shikhar Pahariya gives befitting reply to troller for casteist remark: 'Untouchable thinking' On Monday a troller tried to embarrass Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, but the 30-year-old had a befitting reply for the troller.

Some artists never hesitate to give a befitting reply to trollers and teach them a lesson in their own style. Janhvi Kapoor's alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahadia has done something similar. The 30-year-old shared some pictures with Janhvi Kapoor and her pet dog on social media on the occasion of Diwali last year. These pictures were also liked a lot, but now a user left the casteist remark in the comment section, to which Shikhar has now responded.

The user commented on Shikhar's pictures, 'But you are a Dalit.' The businessman did not ignore this comment and gave him a befitting reply on Monday.

What did Shikhar say?

Reacting to the user's comment, Shikhar gave him a befitting reply. Sharing a screenshot of the post on his Instagram story along with the user's comment, Shikhar wrote, 'It's really pathetic and disappointing that even in 2025 there are people like you with such a backward and narrow mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress and unity. Such concepts are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India's strength has always been its diversity and equality, which you have completely failed to understand. Maybe instead of spreading such things, you should focus on educating yourself. Because right now, the only thing that is really 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking.'

This was Shikhar's Diwali post

In his Diwali post, Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "Our heartiest wishes to you on Diwali. May the arrival of Lord Rama bring a year of light and prosperity, may well rule over evil and may we always get the strength and wisdom to choose the path of righteousness. Blessed are those who can help, uplift and protect the needy."

Shikhar-Janhvi have not made their relationship official yet

Shikhar Pahariya's name has been linked with actress Janhvi Kapoor for a long time. However, Janhvi and Shikhar have not made their relationship official to date. Neither of them has ever spoken openly about it, but both are often seen together and are also seen supporting each other.

