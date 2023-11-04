Jab We Met to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: Heartwarming Bollywood films you can watch this winter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jab We Met and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Winter is nearing and now it's time to get cosy in the blankets with warm hot chocolate to watch your favourite Bollywood films. Over the years, Bollywood gave major travel goals with dreamy visuals to make us think about embracing the essence of winter. Let's take a look at some of the films that chronicle this season in its splendour.

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is the story of Raj and Simran meet during a trip across Europe and the two fall in love. However, when Raj learns that Simran is already promised to another, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.

2. Jab We Met

Jab We Met tells the story of Aditya, a heartbroken business tycoon, who aimlessly boards a train to escape his depressing life. He meets Geet, a bubbly Punjabi girl, and gets pulled into her crazy life.

3. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is the story of Naina, a studious girl, who yearns for some fun. A chance meeting with an old classmate, Aditi, leads to a trip that changes her life forever. She meets and falls for Bunny, but he has no time for love.

4. Barfi

Barfi is about the story of a person named Barfi who forms a special bond with Jhilmil, a girl with autism. When Barfi's old flame walks back into his life, it causes misunderstandings between Jhilmil and him.

5. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is the story of Samar, who falls for Meera in London but returns to India to work as a bomb disposal specialist after she leaves him. Akira, a journalist, falls in love with him but decides to unite the lovers.

