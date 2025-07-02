Jab We Met to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, 5 memorable roles of Pavan Malhotra | Birthday Special Pavan Malhotra, who started his acting career on the small screen, has been working in films for more than a decade now. On the occasion of his birthday, know about some powerful characters of by the Bollywood actor.

New Delhi:

Pavan Malhotra's first job in Bollywood was as an assistant in the film 'Gandhi (1982)'. After this, he worked as a production assistant in films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and 'Khamosh'. Then he joined the theatre in Delhi, and finally he got involved in acting. He became famous through the TV serial 'Nukkad' and later moved to films. Despite playing supporting roles, the actor has given several memorable roles to Bollywood. Let's have a look at some of them here.

Coach in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Pavan Malhotra's role in Farhan Akhtar starrer film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)' is not very big, but he leaves a different mark in his character. In the film, he played the role of Milkha Singh's coach, Gurudev Singh, who guides and motivates Milkha.

Tiger Memon in Black Friday

There were many great actors in the film 'Black Friday', released in 2004. Pavan Malhotra played the role of Tiger Memon in the film 'Black Friday'. This person also had an important role in the bomb blast in Mumbai.

Narang's character in Don

In 2006, Pawan played the negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Don - The Chase Begins Again'. His character's name in the film was Narang. This role was also very impactful.

Uncle in Jab We Met

In 2007, Pawan Malhotra was seen in the role of Kareena Kapoor's character Geet's uncle in the film 'Jab We Met'. In the film, when Geet does not return home, her uncle goes to the hero, i.e. Shahid Kapoor and gives him the responsibility of bringing Geet back home and in the scene, Pavan is just too good.

Shah Rukh's friend's role in Pardes

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary were in the lead roles in the 1997 film 'Pardes'. In this film, Pavan Malhotra played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's friend Sharafat Ali. This character too left a good impression on the audience.

Other good roles in films and serial

In 2023, Pawan Malhotra played the role of a father in the Haryanvi film 'Fauja'. This father looks towards his son to fulfil his dreams.

In 2023 itself, he played the role of Judge Purushottam Nagar in the film 'OMG 2'.

In 2023 itself, Pawan Malhotra played the role of TP Bindal in the film 'Mission Raniganj'.

In 1986, Pawan Malhotra made a distinct identity among the audience with his excellent acting in the serials 'Nukkad' and 'Circus'.

