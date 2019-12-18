Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishaan Khatter wraps up 'A Suitable Boy', Janhvi Kapoor is all hearts

Actor Ishaan Khatter has wrapped up the shooting of Mira Nair’s film A Suitable Boy.Set in post-independence India, A Suitable Boy is about a few families and their efforts to arrange the marriage of their daughter to a suitable boy. Other than Ishaan, the show also features Tabu and newcomer Tanya Maniktala. His Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor left a comment on his Instagram post with a heart emoticon.

As soon as Ishaan Khatter posted a photo of the wrap up with a caption that said, “and that’s a wrap on #asuitableboy Can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Janhvi Kapoor expressed a sense of excitement as she left a heart emoticon.

Janhvi Kapoor comments on Ishaan Khatter's post

(With PTI Inputs)

Ishaan, who was last seen in Dhadak alongside Jhanvi Kapoor, will also be seen in a romantic-action film Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. The movie is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is helmed by Maqbool Khan under the banner of Zee Studios. The story of the film is about a boy and a girl, who meet each other in the middle of the night.

Also Read: A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter shares first look with Tabu from Mira Nair's film