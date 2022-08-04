Ishaan Khatter joins Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa as male lead? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER,KATRINAKAIF Ishaan Khatter joins Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor's half-brother made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds.' Since then, Ishaan has shown his versatility in every film and captured hearts with his candour. Reportedly, the actor has grabbed his 'seat' as the girl's trio embarks on a road trip with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. He will be appearing as a male lead in the highly anticipated movie alongside Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the key roles.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, "It’s been a while since Ishaan came onboard for the project, and they are waiting for the right time to make the official announcement. It’s an important role. Meanwhile, full fledged pre-production work will start next year, closer to the filming date."

A few days ago, during an interaction with IANS, Alia was quizzed if her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa had been shelved. To which the actress said, "It's happening!..We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait."

Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa in August last year, with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt leading the cast. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the film, and fans can't wait to witness the female trio sharing screen space for the first time.

Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming movies:

Ishaan Khatter is all set to star in the Gurmmeet Singh directorial Phone Bhoot along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from Phone Bhoot, he will also star in Pippa, in which he plays Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is helmed by Raja Menon and it is slated for release by the end of this year.

