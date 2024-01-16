Is Shah Rukh Khan replacing Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Is Shah Rukh Khan replacing Salman Khan in Inshallah?

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in the news for a long time for his upcoming web series Heeramandi. There is a lot of craze among the fans regarding this series. Like all his films, this series of Bhansali is also a period drama. Apart from this series, Bhansali is also preparing to release another film this year, his most awaited film Inshallah. He has been working on this film for a long time.

Shah Rukh replacing Salman Khan in Inshallah?

According to the report of Pinkvilla, Bhansali is preparing to star in this film from May or June this year. The post-production work of the film has been completed. At the same time, its star cast is now being searched. Bhansali has many names on the list, however, none of these have been finalized yet. It was said that after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhansali was going to work with Salman Khan in Inshallah. Alia Bhatt's name also appeared along with Salman in the film. But later there were reports that Salman Khan will not be a part of the film. This happened due to some rift between Khan and Bhansali.

Now Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in this film in place of Salman Khan. There are reports that Bhansali has met with Shah Rukh several times in a month for the film. Bhansali has also read the script of the film to King Khan, which he liked very much. But seems like nothing has been finalised yet or maybe the makers don't want to make an official announcement yet.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also working on Baiju Bawra

Let us tell you that apart from Inshallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's other film 'Baiju Bawra' can also be released this year. The filmmaker is working rapidly on this film also. However, not much information has been revealed about this film yet accept that Ranveer Singh will be heading this film.