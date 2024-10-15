Is Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' a copy of Divya Khossla's 'Savi'? Know the whole truth here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Is Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' a copy of Divya Khossla's 'Savi'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' was released in theatres last Friday. The film got embroiled in controversies as soon as it hit the theatres. The producer and actor of the film 'Savi', Divya Khossla, put 'Jigra' in the dock and made many allegations against the makers including Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. While Alia remained silent on these allegations, Karan Johar responded without taking names. Moreover, from Instagram to Twitter, the fans of both the filmmakers also clashed, however, everyone had the same question, 'Is Jigra a copy of Savi?' The makers of both these films neither gave may not have given an accurate answer to these rumours but we have brought the real truth here.

Similarities between 'Savi' and 'Jigra'

Yes, there are some similarities between the films 'Savi' and 'Jigra', but they are quite minor. Both films have a woman at the centre. The themes of both female-centric films are also quite similar, where the leading ladies of both are engaged in saving their closest ones. In both films, the woman frees her close ones from jail. In 'Savi', a housewife tries to free her husband from a high-security jail and somehow succeeds in it, while in 'Jigra', Alia Bhatt's character is seen trying to save her brother. While Alia's character is joined by Manoj Pahwa in the film. Divya Khossla is supported by Anil Kapoor in 'Savi'.

Apart from this, there is not a single scene in the film that is similar. Both Alia and Divya are seen with dishevelled hair and guns in one scene, but Alia is shown to be quite confident in every action scene. Divya plays a rather scared and helpless wife's role. Both the heroines have a no-makeup look, but while Divya's dressing style is completely European, Alia's is Korean-inspired. The story of both films is emotional but falls short in many ways.

What did Divya Khossla say about her film?

Recently, Divya Khosla talked about the comparison between 'Savi' and 'Jigra' and said that the story of her film was inspired by the mythological tale of Savitri and Satyavan. On the comparison with 'Jigra', she said, 'Every film has its own journey.' Savi's director and lead actress Divya Khosla has accepted that both films have their journey. She also claimed that this is the first film of this genre, but is her claim correct? Many such female-centric films have been made in India before, where a female lead character has saved her close one and if Divya Khossla is talking about the first female lead film on Jailbreak, then perhaps she is forgetting Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala and Kajol's film 'Gupt'.

'Savi' is not the first of its kind!

It is worth noting that neither the plot of Alia's 'Jigra' is completely new nor that of Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Savi'. First, let's talk about 'Jigra' which is more influenced by Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt's 'Gumrah' than 'Savi'. Despite lakhs of claims, the plots of both films seemed similar to the audience. While in 'Jigra' Alia is getting her brother out of jail, in 'Gumrah' Sanjay Dutt is getting his sister out of jail. Both the stories have action and jailbreak scenes. The only difference is that 'Gumrah' has an Indian background, while 'Jigra' shows Korea. Now coming to 'Savi', this film is also a remake of a Hollywood and French film. The French film 'Pour Elle' was released in 2008. Its American remake was made in 2010, named 'The Next Three Days'. Divya's 'Savi' is the Hindi remake of this film only.

