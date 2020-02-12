Irrfan Khan's message ahead Angrezi Medium trailer will make you emotional, seen the first poster yet?

Angrezi Medium first poster

Irrfan Khan fans have been waiting to see their favorite actor back in action but his ailments have kept the actor away from the screen. However, the wait will soon come to an end with his Angrezi Medium. The film is ready for the release and the makers have now revealed the first poster of the film. The poster features Irrfan Khan dressed in Royal British Guard uniform with his on-screen daughter Radhika Madan.

The makers also shared a message from Irrfan Khan for his fans. In the video, Irrfan Khan speaks about his ailments and asks his fans to wait for him. Irrfan said, " “I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.”

Irrfan continues, “There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult.” The video features still from the film with his co-stars including Kareena Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

The trailer of the film arrives tomorrow. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania features Irrfan Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 20.

The film is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 release Hindi Medium directed by Saket Chaudhary. The original film featured Pakistani actress Saba Qamar opposite Irrfan. Irrfan Khan who was last seen in Karavan with Dalquer Salman and Mithila Palkar has been missing from the big screen since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. The actor left for London in March 2018 for treatment. Irrfan underwent surgery after wrapping up the shoot of the Angrezi Medium in London.