Irrfan's Angrezi Medium releases as scheduled except in Delhi, Kerala and J&K

The film business in India is set for a major loss as filmmakers have postponed the release date of their film due to coronavirus outbreak. The crown-shaped virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and claimed over 4600 lives in the country, has already left many celebrities to cancel their shooting schedules and work commitments. Not just events, but many films which were set to release in the crucial March-May period have been postponed indefinitely. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif have already pushed their film Sooryavanshi forward and it was said that actor Irrfan’s comeback film Angrezi Medium was also going to get postponed. However, makers decided to go ahead with the release pan India except for places where the virus was most proliferated and movie theatres were shut.

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

Putting an end to the rumours that the release date of the film Angrezi Medium has been pushed, the makers confirmed that the film has hit the screens on Friday, March 13th. The statement read, “The movie is releasing as scheduled across India except for - Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu & Kashmir. The makers will be releasing the movie in these respective regions once the theaters re-open.” On Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all movie theatres would remain shut in the city till March 31. Similar is the case in Kerala and J&K.

Delhi govt has declared Coronavirus an epidemic. We need to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. All cinema halls, schools, colleges in Delhi will be shut until 31st March, but exams will continue as scheduled. People are advised to stay away from public gatherings. pic.twitter.com/2vHyinNKAP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 12, 2020

Fans are eagerly waiting for Irrfan’s return to the big screen with Angrezi Medium. The film has witnessed an exceptional opening in Dubai and in India, it has already been appreciated by the critics. The film is said to fill your hearts with love and laughter. It is the first time that Irrfan will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

