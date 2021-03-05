Image Source : FILE IMAGE International Women’s Day: Powerful Bollywood Films, TV shows that uphold Women Empowerment

March 8 marks the celebration of womanhood across the globe. International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year, holds much importance for all of us as it is the day when women are recognized for their achievements and contribution in society. In today's time, women are no less than men, they have carved a niche for themselves in every field. While the world has already started celebrating the achievements of women, here we bring to you Bollywood Films, TV shows that uphold Women Empowerment.

Bollywood Films

English Vinglish

Queen

Kahaani

Thappad

Neerja

GUNJAN SAXENA: The Kargil Girl

Shakuntala Devi

PINK

Chhapaak

Mardaani

Raazi

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Television shows:

Pratigya

Anupama

Barrister Babu