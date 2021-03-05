Friday, March 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. International Women’s Day: Powerful Bollywood Films, TV shows that uphold Women Empowerment

International Women’s Day: Powerful Bollywood Films, TV shows that uphold Women Empowerment

March 8 marks the celebration of womanhood across the globe. International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year, holds much importance for all of us as it is the day when women are recognized for their achievements and contribution in society.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 05, 2021 0:00 IST
International Women’s Day
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

International Women’s Day: Powerful Bollywood Films, TV shows that uphold Women Empowerment

March 8 marks the celebration of womanhood across the globe. International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year, holds much importance for all of us as it is the day when women are recognized for their achievements and contribution in society. In today's time, women are no less than men, they have carved a niche for themselves in every field. While the world has already started celebrating the achievements of women, here we bring to you Bollywood Films, TV shows that uphold Women Empowerment.

Bollywood Films

English Vinglish

Queen

Kahaani 

Thappad

Neerja 

GUNJAN SAXENA: The Kargil Girl

Shakuntala Devi

PINK 

Chhapaak 

Mardaani 

Raazi

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Television shows:

Pratigya 

Anupama

Barrister Babu

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News