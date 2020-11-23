Image Source : YOUTUBE Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: Kiara Advani's search for love on dating app takes hilarious twist

The super fun trailer of Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's film 'Indu Ki Jawani' has been released. Kiara will be seen playing the role of Indira Gupta, whom people fondly call Indu. Indu needs a boy for dating and her friend tells her how to find a boy through online dating app. She tries one and meets Samar aka Aditya Seal. He says that he belongs from Hyderabad but later Indu learns that he belongs to Pakistan. At the same time, news comes that terrorists have entered from Pakistan and soon begins a debate between India and Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram Kiara announced the trailer release

Taran Adarsh also announced the news and wrote, "#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples."

Speaking about the release of the film, Indoo Ki Jawani was earlier slated to release on June 5 in theatres however was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously reports stated that makers might take the OTT route but later the theatrical release was opted for. The director in an interview with ANI said, "Nothing is more important than human lives, and I am sure theatre owners are taking adequate measures to ensure the audience's safety. So, I hope people will step into theatres like before."

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

Speaking about Kiara, she was last seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmii that featured Akshay Kumar in the lead and released on Disney+ Hotstar. She is currently shooting for her next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The film also features also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

