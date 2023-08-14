Independence Day 2023: From Main Atal Hoon to Maidaan, list of upcoming patriotic movies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE From Main Atal Hoon to Maidaan upcoming patriotic movies

Every year on August 15, India revisits its struggle for freedom against the Britisher and celebrates Independence Day. Citizens across the country observe this day with great vitality. Over the years, Bollywood has gifted some intense movies that hit the patriotic chord of every movie aficionado. From Border to Chak De India! to Raazi, multiple movies fill us with pride.

On Independence Day 2023, we have collated a list of upcoming patriotic movies of Bollywood that you can root for and enjoy on the next Swatantrata Diwas.

Main Atal Hoon

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon is the biopic of the late former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihar Vajpayee. The film will see Pankaj Tripathi as Atal. Backed by Vinod Bhanusali and Sandeep Singh, Main Atal Hoon will hit the silver screen in December this year.

Pippa

Starring Ishaan Khattar and Mrunal Thakur in key roles, Pipaa follows the life of a young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought during the 1971 Indo-Pak war along with his siblings. The film is set to release theatrically on December 2, 2023.

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur will trace the life of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is slated to release in December this year. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.

Maidaan

This biographical sports drama film follows the life of Syed Abdul Rahim and his contributions to the golden era of Indian football during 1952-1962. The film was announced in 2019 and stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao in important roles. Directed by Amit Sharma, the official release date of Maidaan has not been announced yet.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Helmed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The story traces the life of a young college girl who joins the Quit India Movement and set up a radio device. The film will see Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Operation Valentine

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Operation Valentine will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Varun Tej. Co-starring Manushi Chillar, the film is an aerial action drama based on Indian Air Force and will release in both Telugu and Hindi on December 8, 2023.

