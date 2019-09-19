Image Source : INSTAGRAM From Ranveer's gesture towards Ayushmann to his PDA with Deepika: Best moments at IIFA 2019

The International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA 2019 brought together the who’s who of Bollywood under one single roof on September 19. The starry night, which took place in Mumbai, was full of fun, entertainment and glamour as our Bollywood stars made sure to entertain people in every possible way. Right from veteran actress Rekha addressing Deepika as Deepika Padukone Singh to Ranveer Singh calling Ayushmann Khurrana ‘the man of the moment’, we bring to you five best and unforgettable moments of 20th IIFA Awards 2019.

Ishaan Khatter shakes a leg with brother Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter, who won the Best Male Debut Award for Dhadak, grooved to his popular song Zingaat along with brother Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana. It was indeed a delightful moment to see the boys set the IIFA 2019 stage on fire.

Ishaan Khatter was also seen posing with veteran actress Rekha.

Ranveer Singh lauds Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his mettle in the film industry as he has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of the current times. Echoing our thoughts, Ranveer Singh called Ayushmann Khurrana ‘the man of the moment’ at IIFA 2019.

Deepika Padukone says Chal Oye to Aparshakti Khurrana

In a cute moment, Deepika Padukone was seen saying Chal Oye to Aparshakti Khurrana after she accepted her IIFA Award for 20 Years Best Actor (Female). Watch the video here:

Rekha referred to Deepika as Deepika Padukone Singh

In a first after her marriage to Ranveer Singh, Deepika was referred to as Deepika Padukone Singh by veteran actress Rekha.

Deepika Padukone with Rekha

Ranveer Singh in awe of Deepika Padukone’s wax statue

In an adorable moment, Ranveer Singh said that his wife Deepika Padukone’s wax statue in London’s Madame Tussauds was the sexiest of them all.

