From Ranveer's gesture towards Ayushmann to his PDA with Deepika: Best moments at IIFA 2019

The International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA 2019 brought together the who’s who of Bollywood under one single roof on September 19. The starry night, which took place in Mumbai, was full of fun, entertainment and glamour as our Bollywood stars made sure to entertain people in every possible way. Right from veteran actress Rekha addressing Deepika as Deepika Padukone Singh to Ranveer Singh calling Ayushmann Khurrana ‘the man of the moment’, we bring to you five best and unforgettable moments of 20th IIFA Awards 2019.
Ishaan Khatter shakes a leg with brother Shahid Kapoor
Ishaan Khatter, who won the Best Male Debut Award for Dhadak, grooved to his popular song Zingaat along with brother Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana. It was indeed a delightful moment to see the boys set the IIFA 2019 stage on fire.
Ishaan Khatter was also seen posing with veteran actress Rekha.
More INSTA STORIES by @SabrinaSapal— Shahid Kapoor FC || 𝕂𝕒𝕓𝕚𝕣 𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕙 (@shahidkapoorFC) September 19, 2019
Dashing brothers @shahidkapoor & #IshaanKhatter dancing on Zingaat song onstage at #IIFA2019💖✨ pic.twitter.com/0qrHIsNhgt
Ranveer Singh lauds Ayushmann Khurrana
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his mettle in the film industry as he has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of the current times. Echoing our thoughts, Ranveer Singh called Ayushmann Khurrana ‘the man of the moment’ at IIFA 2019.
This moment at @IIFA ❤️— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) September 18, 2019
This is what True Artists are made of!@RanveerOfficial @ayushmannk 😍#iifahomecoming #IIFAAwards pic.twitter.com/B3sfBceUzF
Deepika Padukone says Chal Oye to Aparshakti Khurrana
In a cute moment, Deepika Padukone was seen saying Chal Oye to Aparshakti Khurrana after she accepted her IIFA Award for 20 Years Best Actor (Female). Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Queen @deepikapadukone at #iifa20 last night 😍💜
Rekha referred to Deepika as Deepika Padukone Singh
In a first after her marriage to Ranveer Singh, Deepika was referred to as Deepika Padukone Singh by veteran actress Rekha.
Ranveer Singh in awe of Deepika Padukone’s wax statue
In an adorable moment, Ranveer Singh said that his wife Deepika Padukone’s wax statue in London’s Madame Tussauds was the sexiest of them all.
View this post on Instagram
Wow he won also the @madametussauds award And he is getting a wax statu 🔥 His speech about Deepika 😭😭 رانفير سينغ كمان فاز بجائزة متحف @madametussauds وراح يعملولو تمثال شمع هناك زي تبع ديبيكا وهو كان بقلهم انو زوجته خي اكثر حدا هوت و سكسي حتى تمثالها الشمعي سكسي وانو هلا هو كمان راح ينعملو تمثال و بيصيرو كوبل زوجين حتى بالمتحف الشمعي بلندن 😭😍 #deepveer #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #deepveernews
