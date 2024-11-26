IFFI Goa: Boman Irani’s directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' shines at 55th International Film Festival of India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Boman Irani’s 'The Mehta Boys' shines at IFFI Goa 2024

Today at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Prime Video's award-winning original film The Mehta Boys made its eagerly awaited Asia debut to a resounding reception. The film's genuine and captivating depiction of a father-son bond enthralled and profoundly connected with viewers. Boman Irani's directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, features his trademark fusion of complex narrative and emotional depth. Apart from Boman Irani himself, the film includes Puja Sarup, Shreya Chaudhry, and Avinash Tiwary.

What is the film about?

The Mehta Boys examines the complex relationship between a father and son, as they negotiate generational divides, divergent viewpoints, and evolving notions of masculinity, The film challenges conventional ideas of being "the man of the house" in today's world while capturing the affection and tension in this complex relationship over the course of two days. It also emphasizes how universal family relationships are.

Speaking during the premiere, Boman Irani said, "The Mehta Boys is a movie that everyone will relate to whether you're a father, mother, son, daughter, sister, or brother." He also expressed his excitement about showing the film at IFFI. The film has a lot of depth and is quite emotional. Being at the 55th IFFI for the Asia premiere of our film which also happens to be my directorial debut is an amazing experience for me and the whole Mehta Boys crew. We are appreciative of the affection and gratitude that the IFFI audiences have shown us."

The Mehta Boys at international film festivals

At the esteemed Chicago South Asian Film Festival earlier this year, The Mehta Boys made its international premiere and took home the Best Feature Film Award. Later, it was shown at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto, where actor Boman Irani's stirring performance earned him the Best Actor prize. Soon, The Mehta Boys will make its Prime Video debut in 240 nations and territories worldwide.

