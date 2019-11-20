PictureTime's Children Film Village event to be held during IFFI

The 50th International Film Festival of India is currently underway in Goa

Young cinema aficionados in Goa will get a chance to watch the best of children's films from India and abroad at a Film Village which will be held on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).The Children's Film Village will be organised by mobile theatre company, PictureTime, in partnership with Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG).The event will be inaugurated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

The company, which sets inflatable moving theatres at different locations for affordable ticket prices, said the idea behind the concept is to enable the youth to watch meaningful cinema of their kind as well as interact with the people from the film industry.It will screen popular children's films -- both from Indian and international -- including Aijaz Khan's Kashmir-set "Hamid", which recently won the National Award for best Urdu film.

"We've had a great association with ESG during IFFI in the past few years and I'm very happy to announce during the 50th IFFI, we are yet again associated, setting up three theatres for the golden jubilee International Film Festival of India.

"We are specifically setting one theatre for children of Goa where they can see one of the best children film from India and abroad and looking forward to entertain the rest of Goa at sixteen different locations through our sun downer open screens, hosting some popular films," PictureTime CEO Sushil Chaudhary told PTI.

Besides the Children's Film Village, PictureTime is also setting up two Sun Downer open screens for public in Goa where it will be showcasing different films every day during the IFFI across various locations in north and south Goa.

The locations include Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Marcela, Valpoi, Ponda and Shiroda in north Goa and south Goa's Curchurem, Sanguem, Canacona, Bali and Sancoale.

PictureTime's association with IFFI began two years ago. It organised Bioscope Village in 2017 and then held People's Village in the 2018 edition. Both the events were great success for the company and saw a combined footfall of 6,000 people.

"In a country such as ours, where the love for cinema is unmatchable, everyone deserves a chance to watch films. IFFI being one of the most eventful time of the year, where delegates come from all across the globe, our theatres being accessible to the locals, adds up to vibrancy of the festival," Chaudhary said. The golden jubilee edition of IFFI runs through November 20 to 28.