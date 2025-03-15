Ibrahim Ali Khan blasts at Pakistani critic over 'nose job' jibe: Threatens to make him 'uglier' Netflix film Nadaaniyan marks Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut, in which he plays Khushi Kapoor’s love interest.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, recently made his film debut with Nadaniyaan, which was released on Netflix. Alongside Khushi Kapoor, he marked his entry into the entertainment industry. However, despite the film garnering attention, it failed to win over critics or audiences, especially for the performances of the debutant duo. Amidst the growing discussions surrounding the film, a Pakistani critic's harsh comment about Ibrahim’s nose sparked an intense response from him.

The critic's review of the film Nadaniyaan took a personal turn when they made an unflattering remark about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s physical appearance, specifically his nose. The comment quickly went viral, but what followed next shocked many. Ibrahim, seemingly enraged by the criticism, allegedly sent a furious message to the critic, threatening to "ruin" his face if they ever crossed paths.

Ibrahim's strong response

The Pakistani critic, who shared a screenshot of Ibrahim's fiery message on their Instagram account, revealed that the actor wrote:

"Tamur almost like Taimoor… you got my brother’s name. Guess what you don’t got? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family – and if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are – you walking piece of scum," the message in the screengrab read.

On reading his message, Tamur dropped a rather calm reply admitting that his 'nose job' criticism was in bad state. "Hahahahaha see that’s my man. This is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up. Massive fan of your dad, don’t let him down," he wrote.

This harsh message quickly spread across social media, and it didn't take long for fans to express their opinions on Ibrahim’s reaction. While some defended the actor's outburst, saying that his anger was justified, others criticised his overreaction.

Social media reactions and public backlash

The incident has sparked widespread debate, with many online users expressing mixed feelings. Some have supported Ibrahim's reaction, understanding that personal insults can be hard to tolerate, especially in the public eye. Others, however, have condemned his language, calling it inappropriate and unnecessary.

While it’s not uncommon for public figures to face criticism, the exchange between Ibrahim Ali Khan and the Pakistani critic has certainly put a spotlight on the challenges that star kids face in their early careers. Critics and fans alike are now speculating on how this incident may affect Ibrahim's future in the industry, especially considering the growing presence of social media in today's celebrity culture.

