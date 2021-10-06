Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Hum Do Hamare Do Teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon promise family entertainer this Diwali | VIDEO

The teaser of Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's upcoming outing 'Hum Do Hamare Do' is out and it looks quite entertaining and intriguing, promising a 'familywaali' Diwali. Kriti took to her Instagram account to share the teaser of the movie, which is set to release soon on Disney+ Hotstar. The upcoming movie also features Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. "Yeh Diwali...Familywaali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo. Streaming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," Kriti wrote.

'Hum Do Hamare Do' teaser shows glimpses of production house Maddock Films' previous movies like 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Bala' and 'Mimi'. Introducing Kriti and Rajkummar's characters, the teaser then questions, "Ab humara hero kya karega?" The teaser sees a nervous Rajkummar Rao waiting for Kriti Sanon's character to show up, and within a few seconds, Kriti enters the frame.

She then tells Rajkummar's character that they should settle the subject. Going by Paresh Rawal's voiceover in the promo, the young couple is keen to adopt parents. What follows is a hilarious journey as our leading man may be forced to "adopt" a brand new set of parents. We also catch glimpses of the inimitable Paresh Rawal as well as the delightful Ratna Pathak Shah.

'Hum Do Hamare Do' has been directed by Abhishek Jain and bankrolled by Maddock Films. A day ago, Rajkummar and Kriti had shared a poster from the upcoming movie with the same caption that read, "Hero Kya Karega?"

This is not Kriti and Rajkummar's first project together, the duo has previously collaborated on the hit film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', which also starred Seema Pahwa, Pankaj Tripathi and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rajkummar was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Roohi' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Badhaai Do' in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in the dramedy 'Mimi', wherein she essayed the role of a surrogate mother.

-ANI