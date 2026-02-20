Hrithik Roshan trolled for praising O'Romeo, X users remind him of Dhurandhar review

New Delhi:

The release of Vishal Bhardwaj's action-thriller O'Romeo came with a fair share amount of disappointment. While fans and the makers were hoping for something good with the film, the film turned out to be underwhelming for several. The film also failed to impresses critics. However, at the same time, the cast's performance and Vishal Bharadwaj's compositions in the film is winning hearts.

Now Hrithik Roshan has also joined the bandwagon as he took to his X profile to praise Shahid's acting in O'Romeo. However, this movie review got the Greek god trolled on X as well.

Hrithik's post for O'Romeo

The Dhoom 2 actor took to this X account to praise the movie as he wrote, 'The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. Shahid Kapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant.'

People troll Hrithik Roshan

As soon as Hrithik wrote this, many people started trolling him. Reminding Hrithik of his review of Dhurandhar, one user said, 'I hope you're not praising it just for paid publicity... especially since you didn't like Dhurandhar at all, which was a really good film.'

Another X post read, 'So you liked this awful film but hated Dhurandhar?' Another user commented, 'Sir, what about politics? Was there no politics in it, or was it so subtle that it was difficult to spot?'

See some other reactions here:

Hrithik's Dhurandhar review

It's worth noting that Hrithik Roshan also reviewed the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar. He praised Aditya Dhar's direction, especially the performances of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, but openly disagreed with the film's political ideology. He called the film 'great cinema,' but also expressed his disagreement with some of its controversial political stances.

