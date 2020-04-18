Hrithik Roshan's susprise birthday wish to 4-year-old fan amid lockdown is all hearts. Watch video

Hrithik Roshan has a special birthday wish for his 4-year-old fan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan made birthday of his four-year-old fan a bit more special by sending him a heartfelt note on Twitter. The mom of 4-year-old kid took to the micro-blogging site to share a video of her son. In the short clip, the kid named Ved expresses his fondness for his favourite superstar in the most adorable way possible.

"Sir @iHrithik My son Ved turns 4 today. He is a big big fan of yours and thinks himself as you . If you could please wish him, he will be extremely happy. Here is his fan moment just for you," read the caption of the video.

Well, unexpectedly, Hrithik noticed the video and spared his time to send birthday wishes to Ved. The War actor wrote: "Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved...all my love."

Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved...all my love 🤗 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 17, 2020

Hrithik Roshan has even joined hands with a non-profit organisation to facilitate 1.2 lakh meals for senior citizens, daily wagers and other low-income groups during the nation-wide lockdown period. The actor has also provided N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC healthcare workers

Besides, Hrithik has contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to help 4,000 daily wagers. Hrithik has also donated money to help paparazzi who are currently out of work. For the unversed, they do not come under any film association or trade union. Hence, when Hrithik extended support to the paps, Yogen Shah took to Instagram to express his gratitude. "Thank you so much @hrithikroshan sir for being the 1st person to think about and provide monetary help to paparazzi photographers who work hard on the field and whose work has temporarily stopped now in these tough times which also includes my team of contributor photographers, videographers and other office staff.Very thankful to you on behalf of all of them. GOD BLESS YOU &YOUR FAMILY ALWAYS," he wrote.

Before Hrithik, filmmaker Rohit Shetty was the first to come out to help paps amid lockdown.

