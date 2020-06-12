Hrithik Roshan is in awe of this little girl's dancing to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, says 'What a star'

Friday, June 12, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2020 18:18 IST
Image Source : HRITHIK ROSHAN/ TWITTER

This little girl's dance moves leave Hrithik Roshan impressed

 The original tweet accompanying the video read, “Got this video on whats app dont know this little princess but she dances her heart out..Issey kehte hai chota packet bada dhamaka Kiu @iTIGERSHROFF @iHrithik sahi takkad degi aapko ye (This is called a big surprise in a small packet. Would she give a big competition Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan?)!” Hrithik replied, “What a star. Love!”

Thanku so much sir it means a lot aaj jo bhi sikha aapki OR bosco Sir ki wajah se love u so much sir Dream comes True sir GEET KAUR BAGGA

@bagga_geet

 

 

Wow!! No wonder all good things come in small packages. She is amazing!

