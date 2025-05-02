How much did Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 and Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii collect on day 1? While Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' earned well on Thursday, Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' disappointed. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' has maintained its hold on the box office.

New Delhi:

On Thursday, May 1, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 was released in theatres. This film is the sequel of the 2018 release Raid. However, where 'Raid 2' made a good collection on the first day, Sanjay Dutt's horror comedy film 'The Bhootnii' could not do anything special. Moreover, these new releases also met with old films running in theatres like Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2, Pratik Gandhi's Phule and Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero. On the other hand, two South Indian films, Hit 3 and Retro, were also released on Thursday. Amid so many releases, let's have a look at the box office reports of these Bollywood releases.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn has made a strong comeback with Raid 2. Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn was seen in Azaad. This film flopped badly at the box office. His nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani have also made their debut with this film. However, with Raid 2, the actor was able to turn around this time. On Thursday, the film, also featuring Riteish Deshmukh, collected Rs 18.25 crore from the box office.

The Bhootnii

Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii hit the theatres to face Ajay Devgn's film, but this film could not do wonders. This horror comedy stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari. The film has collected only Rs 65 lakh on the opening day.

Ground Zero

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is based on the real-life incident of the elimination of the dreaded terrorist Gazi Baba. Apart from Emraan, the film also features actors like Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Rocky Raina and Guneet Singh. The film collected Rs 7 lakh on Thursday. The film was able to mint only Rs 7.33 crore in 7 days.

Phule

The film featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha is based on the life struggles of social reformers Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, who was also the first female teacher of India. Despite having potential, the film is failing to attract audiences to theatres. On Thursday, the film earned Rs 27 lakh and with this, its total collection has been Rs 2.42 crore in seven days.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's film based on the Jallianwala Bagh case has maintained its foothold at the box office. There has been a decline in the film's earnings, but not much. The arrival of new films did not seem to have any significant impact on it. The film has collected Rs 1.80 crore on Thursday. With this, the total earnings of the film have reached Rs 74.75 crore.

