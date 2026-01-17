How Javed Akhtar reacted after Sholay with Salim Khan flopped on Day 1 Did you know Ramesh Sippy's Sholay didn't have a smooth start at the box office, but it eventually became an Indian cult classic. Find out how Javed Akhtar reacted when the film flopped on its first day.

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay is considered one of India's cult classic films, but did you know it didn't have a smooth start at the box office. The movie was released in 1975, and failed to perform at the box office on its first day. It also received negative reactions from industry experts.

However, the writers of the film Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar was confident that the film would succeed. Read on to know how Javed Akhtar reacted after Sholay's Day 1 box office collection.

How Javed Akhtar reacted after Sholay flopped on Day 1?

Upon its release, the film failed to attract the audience. In the documentary Angry Young Men, it’s revealed that Sholay was initially considered a massive failure during its first week, which led to an urgent meeting with Amitabh Bachchan and director Ramesh Sippy to discuss the situation.

Instead of agreeing to shelve the movie, Salim and Javed reassured the team, "We told him not to worry. Let them say what they want to. This is going to be a super hit. It's all nonsense."

As the weeks passed, Sholay began to gain momentum and the film eventually became a box office sucess. In a podcast interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ramesh Sippy revealed, "Newspapers declared Sholay a flop." Speaking about the film's budget, the director said, "The film's initial budget was Rs 1 crore, but we ended up making it for Rs 3 crore. Rs 1 crore then is equal to about Rs 100 crore today."

Sholay Box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sholay was made with a budget of Rs 3 crore and opened with Rs 0.08 crore on its first day. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 50 crore.

Sholay: Cast and OTT Streaming platform

Sholay is directed by Ramesh Sippy and boasts a star-studded cast which includes veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Govardhan Asrani in key roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.1, the film is available to stream on Prime Video.

