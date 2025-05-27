Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's film trailer is a clumsy cut, multi-starrer seems like a fun ride | Watch The trailer of Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' has been released. The multi-starrer is releasing in the first week of June 2025.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' has been released. The film that features more than a dozen actors is releasing in the first week of June. However, seems like the person who edited the trailer was not that excited. While the first half of it seems funny, the second half of the 'Housefull 5' trailer is messy, clumsy and overly populated. Given that the makers tried to feature every actor in the trailer, but could have done it more impressively. Moreover, they could have also kept some actors and their roles hidden as a surprise for the theatrical audiences.

What is in the 'Housefull 5' trailer?

The trailer begins with Ranjeet, the owner of 69 billion pounds, announcing that the owner of his wealth is his son Jolly. Later, Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their partners Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez, enter the cruise and announce that they are the real Jolly. While these three have a tussle going on, a murder takes place on the ship and Jackie Shroff, along with Sanjay Dutt, reaches there as police to investigate the case. Even Nana Patekar enter the ship to investigate about the real Jolly.

Watch the trailer here:

These actors will be seen in the film

Let us tell you that apart from Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir will be seen in the film 'Housefull 5'.

When will the film be released?

'Housefull 5' will be released on June 6, i.e. next month. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and the story and screenplay are written by Sajid Nadiadwala. 'Housefull 5' is the fifth instalment of the 'Housefull' franchise.

