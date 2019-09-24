Housefull 4 Teaser: Get ready to witness the journey of 600 years in Akshay Kumar's film

Not just for Diwali but everyone is eagerly waiting for the biggest comedy film of the year Housefull 4. After keeping the fans waiting for a long time, actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the film revealing the detail that the not just one but a lot of posters will be coming out tomorrow. Just a few days back, reports pour in that the trailer of the film having an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will release on September 27.

Akshay as well as the official account of Sajid Nadiadwala shared the teaser and revealed that the film is going to show the journey of 600 years from the era of year 1419 and 2019. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow, with one after another poster reveal, every hour from 11 AM! Stay tuned," while Sajid wrote, "600 saal ka safar hoga shuru कल 11 baje se! ‪Every hour has something new for you!"

Have a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the trailer launch event, a closed source told Bollywood Hungama and said, “Earlier, reports said that the trailer will be out in the third week of September. But the plan is to release the trailer on September 27. Before it is unveiled on digital platforms, it’ll be launched formally at a grand event in Mumbai on the same day."

The source further revealed that the event will see the main stars as well as others like Rana Daggubati, Johny Lever, Jamie Lever, Ranjeet, Chunky Panday, Sharad Kelkar etc performing funny gags. The fourth installment of the hit series is being called the biggest budgeted comedy film of Bollywood. The director Farhad Samji in an interview to IANS revealed, "It is a period comedy... something that we are doing for the first time. The look, clothes, and scale of the film are done on a different level. That's the challenge."

