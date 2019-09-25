Housefull 4 Poster: Meet Akshay Kumar as Rajkumar Bala and Harry

The makers of Housefull 4 have been teasing ever since the inception of the film. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the fourth installment of the super hit comedy franchise consists of an ensemble cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser of the film and announced that they would be coming up with not one but many posters hour after hour to surprise everyone and now it seems that the wait is finally over as the first poster is finally here.

Akshay Kumar revealed his look from the film where he will be seen playing the role of Rajkumar Bala from the era of 1419 and London returned Harry from 2019. Sharing the poster on Twitter, the actor wrote, "Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies."

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Taking to social media, Sajid Nadiadwala shared the teaser and wrote alongside, "600 saal ka safar hoga shuru कल 11 baje se! ‪Every hour has something new for you!"

The newly released poster also announce the release date of the trailer which happens to be September 27. A closed source was quoted by Bollywood Hungama revealed that the makers are planning to hold a trailer launch event in Mumbai where the characters will indulge in a funny gag.

The film is being called the biggest budgeted comedy film of Bollywood. The director in n interview with IANS said, "It is a period comedy... something that we are doing for the first time. The look, clothes, and scale of the film are done on a different level. That's the challenge."

