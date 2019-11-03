Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's film roars loud on second Saturday, earns Rs 159 crore

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's film roars loud on second Saturday, earns Rs 155 crore

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Latest News: Director Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, witnessed a very good first-week at the box office and has continued to perform as it entered its second week. Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film has struck the right chord with the masses and it shows in the impressive collections. This multi-starrer that released on October 25, happens to be the fourth installment of the popular Housefull franchise.​

According to the reports, on BoxofficeIndia.com, the film earned Rs 10 crore on its second Saturday. After Friday's collection of Rs 8 crore, the film's total now stands at an estimated Rs 159 crore.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently announced that Housefull 4 earned Rs 149.36 crore in eight days.

The comedy film is also doing wonders at the international box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and announced, "#HouseFull4 crosses $ 4 million in Week 1 in the international markets... Total: $ 4.28 million [₹ 30.25 cr]... Key markets".

Housefull 4 was a big Diwali release this year and faced a Box Office clash with Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China. The film also features Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharband and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Directed by Farhad Samji, it is the fourth film in the popular Housefull franchise by Sajid Nadiadwala.

