Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film continues dream run, earns around Rs 128 crore

Housefull 4 remains unstoppable at the box office. The film has continued to perform well on Wednesday after massive earnings on Monday and Tuesday. The Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in five days.

With Rs 34.56 and Rs 24 crore collections on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Housefull 4 minted a total collection of Rs 111.82 crore, becoming yet another film to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark this year. Adding another Rs 16 crore to its collection on Wednesday, Housefull 4 latest box office collection stands at around Rs 128 crore, as per a report in Box Office India.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is one of the leading actors of the film, shared his happiness on Housefull 4 crossing Rs 100 crore mark in five days. "Thank you so much for the unconditional love you've shown towards #Housefull4", the actor said while sharing a short clip from the film on Instagram.

Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Chunky Panday are also a part of the film.

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the popular comedy Housefull series. The film has been directed by Farhad Samji and has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film released on October 25.

