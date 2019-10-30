Housefull 4 Box Office collection Day 5: It's Rs 100 crore and counting for Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's film

Image Source : TWITTER Housefull 4 Box Office collection Day 5 Rs 100 crore counting Akshay Kumar Kriti Sanon film

Housefull, that's how Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's recent release is performing at the box office. Farhad Samji's directorial venture is busy casting its spell at the ticket windows. After crossing the Rs 80 crore mark in four days, Housefull 4 has now made it to the Rs 100 crore club. Earning a massive 24 crore on Tuesday, the comedy-drama now stands tall at Rs 111.78 crore on the fifth day of its opening, as per a report in Box Office India. Housefull 4 is Akshay Kumar's thirteenth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "#HouseFull4 sets the BO on fire on Day 4 [Mon]... National holiday, expectedly, gave biz big push... Tue-Thu biz is extremely crucial for strong Week 1 total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr, Sun 15.33 cr, Mon 34.56 cr. Total: ₹ 87.78 cr. #India biz. #HF4".

#HouseFull4 sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 4 [Mon]... National holiday, expectedly, gave biz big push... Tue-Thu biz is extremely crucial for strong Week 1 total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr, Sun 15.33 cr, Mon 34.56 cr. Total: ₹ 87.78 cr. #India biz. #HF4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2019

With its Monday's massive figure of Rs 34.56 crore, Housefull 4 recorded the highest single day ever for a comedy film beating the figures recorded by Golmaal Again on day one.

Housefull 4 which has been in the limelight since its inception saw itself in top trends on social media as 'Fake Housefull figures' and 'Paid Negativity on HF4'. Giving all the criticism as a befitting response, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film released on October 25 and is winning the box-office battle against Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh, which released on the same date.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page