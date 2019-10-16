Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Housefull 4 Bhoot Song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui uses Alia Bhatt's name to beat the ghost out of Akshay Kumar

Housefull 4 Bhoot Song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui uses Alia Bhatt's name to beat the ghost out of Akshay Kumar

Housefull 4 Bhoot song features the entire star cast of Housefull 4 in addition to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshay Kumar.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2019 16:57 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Housefull 4 Bhoot Song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui uses Alia Bhatt's name to beat the ghost out of Akshay 

Housefull 4's new song titled Bhoot is a mad track that features Naeazuddin Siddiqui as a tantrik who tries his best to ward off the evil spirit from Akshay Kumar's body. The highlight is that Nawaz chants Alia Bhatt's name to beat the ghost of Khiladi Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar shared Housefull 4 Bhoot song with a caption that read, "Darr ke maare chup na jaana, aaya hai sirf aap se milne #BhootRaja.#TheBhootSong Out NOW!".

Watch Housefull 4 Bhoot Song here

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji. 

The film is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali on October 26 and the new songs and promos being dropped on the internet every other day are shooting up the buzz around the film.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBella Hadid is the world's most beautiful woman, says science Next Story  