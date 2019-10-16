Housefull 4 Bhoot Song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui uses Alia Bhatt's name to beat the ghost out of Akshay Kumar

Image Source : TWITTER Housefull 4 Bhoot Song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui uses Alia Bhatt's name to beat the ghost out of Akshay

Housefull 4's new song titled Bhoot is a mad track that features Naeazuddin Siddiqui as a tantrik who tries his best to ward off the evil spirit from Akshay Kumar's body. The highlight is that Nawaz chants Alia Bhatt's name to beat the ghost of Khiladi Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar shared Housefull 4 Bhoot song with a caption that read, "Darr ke maare chup na jaana, aaya hai sirf aap se milne #BhootRaja.#TheBhootSong Out NOW!".

Watch Housefull 4 Bhoot Song here

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji.

The film is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali on October 26 and the new songs and promos being dropped on the internet every other day are shooting up the buzz around the film.

