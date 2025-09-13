Homebound release date: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's film to hit screens soon | See Post The makers of the Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor film 'Homebound' revealed its worldwide theatrical release date on Saturday. Know when can you watch this film on big screen.

Ishaan Khatter has officially announced the release date for his much-anticipated drama film, 'Homebound'. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see this critically acclaimed film, and now the makers have revealed its worldwide theatrical release date on social media.

The drama film is directed by National Award winner Neeraj Ghaywan. Alongside Ishaan, the film features Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. Read on to find out when 'Homebound' will hit the screens.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared the release date announcement poster on Saturday. The caption of the post reads, "No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide."

Social media users were quick to react to this post, and filled the comment section with their excitement. One user wrote, "With global recognition is a most watch and We can’t wait." Another added, "Yay!! Finally!!".

Homebound gets global attention

Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' has received overwhelmingly positive responses from audiences, including a 9-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and another standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 12, 2025.

The makers of the film celebrated this moment by sharing a post on Instagram. Have a look at the posts below.

Homebound: Production details

The Bollywood film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions. The cinematography of this film is done by Pratik Shah and the music is composed by Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor.

Homebound OTT streaming update

As the official release date announcement poster features Netflix's logo, it indicates that the film will be available to stream on the Netflix platform. However, the makers haven't made any announcement regarding its OTT release date yet.

