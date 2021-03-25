Holi 2021: Badrinath Ki Dulhania to Ram-Leela, Bollywood films to binge-watch with your family

Image Source : TWITTER Badrinath Ki Dulhania to Ram-Leela, Bollywood films to binge-watch with your family

A long weekend and festival of colours! It is that time of the year when people all over the country will be celebrating the Hindiu festival, Holi. While some people love to play with colours, water balloons and pichhkari, there will be others watching movies and grooving to the beats of some amazing Bollywood numbers. It is the perfect time to josh around with friends and spend quality time with family. However, this year again, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the festival seems to be a low-key affair. But, be it happy or sad, friendship or fight, Bollywood has always everything to keep you entertained. Over the years, many Bollywood films have used the festival of Holi for major plot development.

Here are some films you can watch with your loved ones on Holi:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a Holi favourite, and we do not only mean it because of Balam Pichkari song, but the film also explores the theme of friendship and happiness. Produced by Karan Johar, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

It is a 2017 Hindi-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. A spin-off of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, it stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and follows the story of an aspiring independent air hostess who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiancé.

Goliyon ki Raasleela--Ram-Leela

The 2013 Hindi-language tragic romance is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti takes on the concept of the youth standing up to establishment. Starring Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and Alice Patten in lead roles, the film is a must-watch.

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Rajpal Yadav and Boman Irani. The film, based on a Gujarati play by Aatish Kapadia, follows the journey of rich businessman who unexpectedly becomes very strict to his spoiled son to teach the latter life lessons before it is too late.Ishwarchand Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan) and Sumitra Thakur (Shefali Shah) are a rich married couple, whose son Aditya Thakur (Akshay Kumar) does not have any interest or responsibility.