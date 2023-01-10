Hiten Tejwani, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sudhanshu Rai to star in sci-fi thriller, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sudhanshu Rai read for their new film

Known for their thriller films Chaipatti, Detective Boomrah and Chintaa Mani, the duo of Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma has announced their upcoming project, It is going to be a feature film with a never-seen-before storyline and starring some popular faces from the Indian cinema in pivotal roles. To be directed by Puneet Sharma, the film will be a sci-fi thriller. Director and actor Sudhanshu Rai will be seen sharing the screen with Sourabh Raaj Jain, who shot to widespread fame with the role of Lord Krishna in the TV show Mahabharat. Hiten Tejwani will also be playing a pivotal character in the film.

“The most crucial part of our intensive pre-production exercise was to get actors who can bring the characters alive and do justice to the script. The plot of the film thrives strongly on powerful portrayals who weave an off-the-wall story. The movie would undoubtedly be groundbreaking when it comes to contemporary genres of filmmaking,” said director Puneet Sharma, adding that Sudhanshu’s character defines the underlining context of the story while Sourabh Raaj Jain would be seen in a fascinating larger-than-life character, bound to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Sourabh also shared an image from the reading for the project. "New year has started on a good note, something is cooking… Something interesting with unique ingredients," he captioned the Instagram post.

Read: The Kashmir Files in Oscars shortlist: Anupam Kher says 'answer to those who called it propaganda'

The cast of the yet-untitled film also includes Shobhit Sujay and Manisha Sharma. Announcing that the shooting will commence from January 27 onwards near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, the director further said that the shooting schedule was finalised after much due diligence and deliberations, pointing that the weather in the region during this period would complement the storyline of the film.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan wants to touch Oscars trophy, has funny request to RRR star Ram Charan

Latest Bollywood News