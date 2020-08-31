Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RELIANCEENTERTAINMENT Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Anjaam Pathiraa' in works

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam crime thriller "Anjaam Pathiraa" is all set to be remade in Hindi. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph, and Sreenath Bhasi, the film released in January this year. "Anjaam Pathiraa" revolved around a serial killer who is killing policemen mercilessly. Reliance Entertainment, Ashiq Usman Productions and AP International have joined hands for the Hindi remake.

"'Anjaam Pathiraa' is one of those slick thrillers that keep you on the edge of the seat! We are happy to remake the cult film for audiences across the country and the globe," Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement.

Ashiq Usman, who backed "Anjaam Pathiraa", said he is excited for the remake of the murder thriller. "I am proud to say it was the biggest blockbuster of the year. And I am happy to be associated with Reliance Entertainment and AP international for the remake of the film."

Sanjay Wadhwa, Managing Partner, AP International, said the team is looking forward to showcase the "gem from the Malayalam film industry" to a global audience.

