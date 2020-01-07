Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy And Heer trailer will tickle your funny bone. Watch video

The film Happy Hardy Heer has been in the discussions, thanks to Himesh Reshammiya who gave a break to Ranu Mondal and her soulful voice. The trailer of the film has finally been released by the makers and it is pure fun. The music composer-singer-actor is seen playing a double role in the film of a friend Harpreet Singh Lamba and also as a lover Harshvardhan, who are seen fighting for their love interest, played by Punjabi actress Sonia Mann.

Himesh, who made his acting debut in the year 2007 through Aap Kaa Surroor will leave you impressed with his acting in the role of a shy and docile Happy and also as the rockstar musician Hardy. The singer took to Instagram to announce the good news of the trailer with his fans and wrote, "In the era of friendzone, will love win? We bring to you the most relatable love story of 2020. Check out the full official trailer link in my Bio."

Himesh, who stepped in as the judge of Indian Idol 10 after Anu Malik's exit revealed that the release of the film was postponed because of him commitment to the show. Himesh told IANS, "Since I have become a judge on Indian Idol, I had to adjust my dates for promotion (of the film). The music has got a fabulous response, and is growing day by day. Our plan is to do more concerts across the country, for which we required more dates, and we collectively decided to now come on 31 January."

A lot of songs from the film has already been released which include 'Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0,' 'Heeriye,' and 'Teri Meri Kahani,' sung by Ranu Mondal, the West Bengal woman who became an overnight sensation after her viral video in which she was seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' went viral.

The film is all set to release on January 31 and will see a clash with Saif Ali Khan's comedy Jawaani Janeman. Happy Hardy And Heer is directed by Rakesh Thakar, and backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Mankachand.

