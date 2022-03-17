Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Heropanti 2 Trailer OUT: Tiger Shroff's film is all about flying cars and the villain aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Highlights Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles

The video of the trailer was shared by the cast on their respective social media handles

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the sequel of Heropanti will release in theatres on April 29

The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff starrer film 'Heropanti 2' has finally been released by the makers on Thursday. Also featuring Tara Sutaria and Nawazduddin Siddiqui in the leading roles, the action-packed film showcases Tiger Shroff's character of Babloo. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the sequel of Heropanti marked the debut of not just the actor but also Kriti Sanon. The three minutes thirty-second trailer opens up with the introduction of the antagonist aka Laila who is a cybercrime mastermind. It is clear that only Babloo can stop Laila from doing the crime and that is where the fun begins. The video also showed a few glimpses of Tara who is seen playing Inaaya.

The video of the trailer was shared by the cast on their respective social media handles. Tiger captioned the same as, "Babloo dhundne se nahi...Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2 Directed by @khan_ahmedasas Trailer out Now."

Have a look:

As soon as the trailer was released, it caught the attention of fans who compared the fighting with Shaolin monks sequence with that of his father Jackie Shroff's debut Hero.

Not only this but a number of people praised the action sequences in the trailer. A person wrote, "Tiger is back with a bang," while another one commented, "No one can beat him." Apart from Tiger, even Nawazuddin also received praises as a comment read, "Nawazuddin is the most versatile actor and can play any role efficiently."

Just yesterday, two posters were shared by the makers. Nawaz's poster shows his character of Laila sporting an outlandish hairdo and donning a teal coloured suit, something that the audience and his fans have not seen him do on screen before.

Tara's poster on the other hand, shows her gun-toting character of Inaya as she slightly turns her back to look into the camera with her piercing gaze wearing an LBD with sharp earpieces and stilettos.

The film, written by Rajat Arora, has music by Grammy Award-winning composer A. R. Rahman and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 on the occasion of Eid.